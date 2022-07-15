Oakville, Ont., man charged after allegedly trafficking three woman into sex work

July 15, 2022
The Canadian Press

A man from Oakville, Ont., has been arrested and charged after police investigated sex trafficking allegations.

Peel Regional Police allege three woman were being trafficked into sex work by the 29-year-old suspect.

They allege the man controlled the victims’ lives and profited financially from them.

Police say the suspect was arrested on Wednesday and was charged with human trafficking, living off the avails of prostitution and possession of a controlled substance, among other charges.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims.

They are asking anyone with information to contact them.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 15, 2022.

