Officer injured while responding to assault call at Toronto subway station

September 17, 2023 at 9 h 00 min
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — A Toronto police officer has been injured while responding to reports of an assault at a subway station.

Police were called to the Kipling TTC station in Toronto’s west end shortly before 7:30 p.m. Saturday for reports of a man who had assaulted several people in the bus bay area.

When officers arrived, they found two people fighting.

Police say one officer suffered a leg injury after trying to break up the fight and arrest one of the individuals.

The suspect was taken into custody shortly afterwards.

The officer was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 17, 2023.

