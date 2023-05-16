OHL playoffs: Petes beat Knights in overtime, lead final series 2-1

May 16, 2023
The Canadian Press
PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — Tucker Robertson’s goal at 2:32 of overtime lifted the Peterborough Petes to a 6-5 come-from-behind victory over the visiting London Knights on Monday night in the Ontario Hockey League’s Championship Series.

The Petes, who lost the best-of-seven series opener 3-0, have now won two straight to lead the series 2-1.

Chase Stillman scored twice for the Petes, while Owen Beck, J.R. Avon and Brennan Othmann netted singles. Samuel Mayer and Avery Hayes each chipped in with two assists.

Sean McGurn scored twice for the Knights, including a goal 31 seconds into the game. Ryan Winterton, Brody Crane and Jackson Edward added singles.

The Knights outshot the Petes 39-25, and led 2-1 after the first period and 5-4 heading into the third.

The Knights went 1-for-2 on the power play, while the Petes were 0-for-2.

Game 4 is Wednesday in Peterborough.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 15, 2023.

