OHL roundup: Attack knock off visiting Rangers 5-3

OWEN SOUND, Ont. — Cedrik Guindon and Landen Hookey each scored twice as the Owen Sound Attack defeated the visiting Kitchener Rangers 5-3 in Ontario Hockey League action on Saturday.

Deni Goure also scored for the Attack (5-5-1-0), who were tied 1-1 after the first period and took a 2-1 lead into the third.

Mitchell Martin scored twice while Filip Mešár scored once for the Rangers (9-4-0-0).

Elsewhere in the OHL:

—

STEELHEADS 4 FRONTENACS 2

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Porter Martone scored three goals as the Mississauga Steelheads defeated the Kingston Frontenacs 4-2.

Marc Boudreau scored once for the Steelheads (10-3-0-0).

Jacob Holmes and Paul Ludwinski scored for the Frontenacs (5-8-0-0).

—

GREYHOUNDS 6 FIREBIRDS 5 (OT)

FLINT, Mich. — Kirill Kudryavtsev scored at 1:07 of overtime as the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds edged the Flint Firebirds 6-5.

Arttu Karki scored twice for the Greyhounds (9-5-0-0), while Brodie McConnell-Barker, Brenden Sirizzotti and Jordan D’Intino netted singles.

Jeremy Martin scored twice for the Firebirds (4-6-1-0), while Coulson Pitre, Gavin Hayes and Braeden Kressler added singles.

—

STING 3 SPIRIT 1

SAGINAW, Mich. — Sandis Vilmanis scored a goal and added an assist as the Sarnia Sting defeated the Saginaw Spirit 3-1.

Andrew LeBlanc and Jacob LeBlanc also scored for the visiting Sting (7-5-0-0).

Matyas Sapovaliv scored for the Spirit (4-5-0-1).

—

PETES 2 OTTERS 1

ERIE, Penn. — Owen Beck scored the game-winning goal at 10:46 of the second period as the Peterborough Petes edged the Erie Otters 2-1.

Connor Lockhart also scored for the Petes (7-2-2-0).

Carey Terrance scored for the Otters (4-7-2-0).

—

COLTS 5 BULLDOGS 1

BARRIE, Ont. — Connor Punnett scored twice as the Barrie Colts beat the Brantford Bulldogs 5-1.

Beau Jelsma, Eduard Šalé and Riley Patterson also scored for the Colts (6-6-0-0).

Nick Lardis scored for the Bulldogs (4-6-1-).

—

ICEDOGS 7 SPITFIRES 6 (OT)

WINDSOR, Ont. — Gavin Bryant scored at 1:13 of overtime as the visiting Niagara IceDogs edged the Windsor Spitfires 7-6.

Mathieu Paris scored twice for the IceDogs (3-4-4-0), while Daniil Sobolev, Michael Podolioukh, Andrew Vermeulen and Ryan Roobroeck netted singles.

Ryan Abraham, Alex Christopoulos, AJ Spellacy, Rodwin Dionicio, Oliver Peer and Liam Greentree scored for the Spitfires (3-8-1-0).

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 28, 2023.