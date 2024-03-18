OHL roundup: Barlow’s hat trick helps Attack beat Wolves 6-4

March 18, 2024 at 1 h 09 min
Reading time: 2 min 30 s
The Canadian Press
Comment count:

OWEN SOUND, Ont. — Captain Colby Barlow scored three goals as the Owen Sound Attack defeated the visiting Sudbury Wolves 6-4 in Ontario Junior Hockey League action on Sunday.

Servac Petrovsky added two goals for the Attack (29-29-5-3), while Cedrick Guindon netted a single.

Quentin Musty scored twice for the Wolves (36-22-4-3), while Alex Pharand and Kocha Delic added singles.

The Attack outshot the Wolves 33-31 and went 1-for-4 on the power play. The Wolves went 0-for-2 on the power play.

Elsewhere in the OHL on Sunday:

FRONTENACS 4 BATTALION 3 (OT)

KINGSTON, Ont. — Paul Ludwinski completed his hat trick by scoring at 4:50 of overtime, lifting the Kingston Frontenacs to a 4-3 victory over the visiting North Bay Battalion.

Matthew Soto also scored for the Frontenacs (31-31-4-0).

Anthony Romani, Owen Van Steensel and Sandis Vilmanis scored for the Central Division-leading Battalion (36-20-7-2).

STORM 5 RANGERS 4

GUELPH, Ont. — Charlie Paquette’s second goal of the game, scored at 18:28 of the period, proved to be the winner as the Guelph Storm edged the Kitchener Rangers 5-4.

Gavin Grundner, Jake Karabela and Cam Allen also scored for the Storm (30-27-6-1).

Luca Romano, Simon Motew, Tanner Lam and Carson Rehkopf scored for the Rangers (41-22-2-0).

STEELHEADS 7 BULLDOGS 2

BRANTFORD, Ont. — Mason Zebeski scored twice as the visiting Mississauga Steelheads rolled past the Brantford Bulldogs 7-2.

Gabriel Chiarot, Adam Zidlicky, Jack Van Volsen, Chas Sharpe and Angus MacDonell also scored for the Steelheads (37-21-8-0).

Adrian Rebelo and Calvin Crombie scored for the Bulldogs (35-20-8-2).

ICEDOGS 3 COLTS 0

NIAGARA, Ont. — Charlie Robertson made 30 saves and earned the shutout as the Niagara IceDogs blanked the visiting Barrie Colts 3-0.

Gavin Bryant scored twice for the IceDogs (17-40-6-1), while William Stewart scored once.

Goaltender Sam Hillebrandt stopped 23 of 25 shots for the Colts (26-34-4-0).

KNIGHTS 7 SPITFIRES 4

WINDSOR, Ont. — Ruslan Gazizov scored twice as the visiting London Knights beat the Windsor Spitfires 7-4.

Jackson Edward, Kaleb Lawrence, Max McCue, Denver Barkey and Jacob Julien also scored for the Midwest Division-leading Knights (48-14-1-3).

Ryan Abraham, Valentin Zhugin, Anthony Cristoforo and Colton Smith scored for the Spitfires (18-39-5-3).

GENERALS 7 STING 2

OSHAWA, Ont. — Beckett Sennecke scored once and added two assists as the Oshawa Generals buzzed by the visiting Sarnia Sting 7-2.

Matthew Buckley, Connor Punnett, Calum Ritchie, Rasmus Kumpulainen, Connor Lockhart and Owen Griffin also scored for the East Division-leading Generals (38-19-7-2).

Easton Wainwright and Carter Kostuch scored for the Sting (24-37-3-1).

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 17, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Unbeaten Reds beat Patriotes 4-0, repeat as University Cup hockey champions
Ontario News

Unbeaten Reds beat Patriotes 4-0, repeat as University Cup hockey champions

TORONTO — The University of New Brunswick Reds had one more smashing performance to cap off a perfect…

St. Patrick’s Day parades in Toronto, Montreal draw hundreds for annual celebration
Ontario News

St. Patrick’s Day parades in Toronto, Montreal draw hundreds for annual celebration

Seas of green surged through downtown streets in Montreal and Toronto on Sunday as thousands turned out…