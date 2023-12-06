OHL roundup: Mercer helps Rangers roll over Storm 5-2

The Canadian Press
KITCHENER, Ont. — Cameron Mercer scored twice, Matthew Sop and Hunter Brzustewicz each chipped in with two assists, and the Kitchener Rangers defeated the visiting Guelph Storm 5-2 in Ontario Hockey League action on Tuesday night.

Carson Rehkopf, Kyle Morey and Luke Ellinas also scored for the Midwest Division-leading Rangers (21-7-1-0), who led 2-1 after the first period and 5-1 heading into the third.

Max Namestnikov and Leo Serlin scored for the Storm (16-10-0-1), who were outshot 26-25.

Elsewhere in the OHL on Tuesday:

KNIGHTS 4 STING 1

LONDON, Ont. — Jacob Julien had a goal and two assists as the London Knights beat the visiting Sarnia Sting 4-1.

Jared Woolley, Max McCue and Easton Cowan also scored for the Knights (16-10-0-1), who led 1-0 after the first period and 2-1 heading into the third.

James Barr scored for the Sting (10-17-0-0).

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 5, 2023.

