OHL roundup: Romani ignites Battalion in 6-4 win over Bulldogs

BRANTFORD, Ont. — Anthony Romani scored twice, Dalyn Wakely and Ethan Procyszyn each added two assists, and the visiting North Bay Battalion defeated the Brantford Bulldogs 6-4 in Ontario Hockey League action on Saturday at Brantford Civic Centre.

Justin Ertel, Brice Cooke, Sandis Vilmanis and Owen Van Steensel scored for the Battalion (25-15-6-2), who were outshot 27-21.

Lawson Sherk, Calvin Crombie, Zakary Lavoie and Ben Bujold scored for the East Division-leading Bulldogs (25-14-6-2).

The teams were tied 2-2 after the first period and 4-4 heading into the third.

Elsewhere in the OHL on Saturday:

—

OTTERS 6 RANGERS 1

ERIE, Penn. — Casey Terrance scored twice, Malcolm Spence and Kaleb Smith each had two assists, and the Erie Otters romped past the visiting Kitchener Rangers 6-1.

Alex Messier, Ondrej Molnar, Wesley Royston and Smith also scored for the Otters (23-20-4-0), who led 4-0 after the first period and 6-1 heading into the third.

Simon Motew scored for the Rangers (31-17-2-0), who were outshot 27-26.

—

67’s 3 FIREBIRDS 2 (OT)

FLINT, Mich. — Luca Pinelli’s second goal of the game, scored 17 seconds into overtime, lifted the visiting Ottawa 67’s to a 3-2 win over the Flint Firebirds.

Chase Yanni also scored for the 67’s (24-17-4-1), who surrendered a third-period goal with under a minute left in regulation to force the extra period.

Nolan Dann, Gavin Ewles scored for the Firebirds (19-24-3-1), who trailed 1-0 after the first period and 2-1 heading into the third. Dann also had an assist.

—

KNIGHTS 4 ATTACK 3 (SO)

OWEN SOUND, Ont. — Denver Barkey scored the lone goal of a four-round shootout and gave the visiting London Knights a 4-3 victory over the Owen Sound Attack.

Alec Leonard, Easton Cowan and Oliver Bonk scored for the Midwest Division-leading Knights (34-11-0-3) in regulation, who outshot the Attack 46-27. Bonk scored a game-tying goal at 18:47 of the third period.

Colby Barlow scored twice and Servac Petrovsky added two assists for the Attack (23-20-3-2). Sam McCue also scored for the Attack, who led 1-0 after the first period and 2-1 heading into the third.

—

ICEDOGS 5 PETES 4 (OT)

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — Kevin He scored at 3:41 of overtime as the visiting Niagara IceDogs edged the Peterborough Petes 5-4.

Ryan Roobroeck had a goal and assist for the IceDogs (13-27-6-1), who allowed a Petes’ goal at 17:09 of the third period to force overtime.

Ethan Czata, William Stewart and Masen Wray also scored for the IceDogs, who led 2-1 after the first period and 4-2 heading into the third.

Quinton Page scored twice for the Petes (16-25-5-1), while Caden Taylor and Carson Cameron added singles.

—

SPIRIT 4 COLTS 3 (OT)

SAGINAW, Mich. — Matyas Sapovaliv’s goal 57 seconds into overtime lifted the Saginaw Spirit to a 4-3 come-from-behind victory against the visiting Barrie Colts.

Hunter Haight, Zayne Parekh and Alex Christopoulos scored for the Spirit (33-13-0-1). Christopoulos scored at 13:45 of the third period to tie the game at 3-3 and force overtime.

Beau Jelsma, Cole Beaudoin and Riley Patterson scored for the Colts (19-24-3-0), who were outshot 40-22.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 3, 2024.