OHL roundup: Serlin gets winner in Storm win

GUELPH, Ont. — Leo Serlin had the game-winning goal at 13:16 in the third period as the Storm edged the Knights.

Leo Serlin, Braeden Bowman, Vilmer Alriksson, Ryan McGuire and Brody Crane all scored for Guelph.

Storm netminder Brayden Gillespie stopped 43 of 47 shots.

Easton Cowan scored twice while Jacob Julien and Sam Dickinson had London’s goals.

Knights goaltender Michael Simpson saved 16 shots.

GREYHOUNDS 3 WOLVES 2

SUDBURY – Gavin Hayes knocked in the game-winning goal at 4:26 in the over-time period as the Greyhounds edged the Wolves.

Justin Cloutier, Gavin Hayes and Justin DeZoete all scored once for Sault Ste. Marie.

Greyhounds goaltender Charlie Schenkel saved 31 of 33 shots.

Zacharie Giroux and Dalibor Dvorský all scored once for Sudbury.

Wolves netminder Marcus Vandenberg stopped 25 of 28 shots.

FIREBIRDS 3 SPIRIT 2

FLINT – Simon Slavicek knocked in the game-winning goal at 4:34 in the over-time period as the Firebirds edged the Spirit.

Roberto Mancini scored twice while Simon Slavicek scored once for Flint.

Firebirds netminder Nathan Day stopped 41 of 43 shots.

Rodwin Dionicio and Josh Bloom all scored once for Saginaw.

Spirit goaltender Andrew Oke saved 30 of 33 shots.

STEELHEADS 5 BULLDOGS 1

MISSISSAUGA – Jack Van Volsen scored twice as Mississauga Steelheads topped Brantford Bulldogs.

Marc Boudreau, Mason Zebeski and Angus MacDonell all scored once for Mississauga.

Steelheads netminder Jack Ivankovic stopped 28 of 29 shots.

Zakary Lavoie scored once for Brantford.

Bulldogs goaltender Matteo Drobac kicked out 30 of 35 shots.

