OHL roundup: Wolves go to OT to beat Battalion

NORTH BAY, Ont. — The Sudbury Wolves defeated the North Bay Battalion during the shootout.

David Goyette, Kocha Delic, Quentin Musty and Dalibor Dvorský all scored once for Sudbury.

Wolves netminder Jakub Vondras kicked out 26 of 30 shots.

Owen Van Steensel and Jacob Therrien all scored twice for North Bay.

Battalion goaltender Dom DiVincentiis saved 39 of 43 shots.

SPIRIT 5 SPITFIRES 4

WINDSOR – Josh Bloom knocked in the game-winning goal at 14:18 in the third period as the Spirit edged the Spitfires.

Jorian Donovan, Joey Willis, Ethan Hay, Josh Bloom and Owen Beck all scored once for Saginaw.

Spirit netminder Andrew Oke stopped 23 of 27 shots.

Valentin Zhugin scored twice while Colton Smith and Cole Davis scored once for Windsor.

Spitfires goaltender Max Donoso kicked out 29 of 34 shots.

67’S 4 PETES 2

PETERBOROUGH – Bradley Horner scored a goal as the Ottawa 67’S downed Peterborough Petes.

Jack Dever, Thomas Sirman and Matthew Mayich all scored once for Ottawa.

67’S netminder Ian Michelone stopped 3 of 3 shots and67’S netminder Collin MacKenzie stopped 14 of 16 shots.

Chase Lefebvre and Aiden Young all scored once for Peterborough.

Petes goaltender Liam Sztuska stopped 52 of 55 shots.

COLTS 7 ATTACK 3

BARRIE – Michael Derbidge scored twice as Barrie Colts defeated Owen Sound Attack.

Roenick Jodoin, Jaiden Newton, Blair Scott, Beau Jelsma and Zach Wigle all scored once for Barrie.

Colts netminder Sam Hillebrandt saved 38 of 41 shots.

Colby Barlow, Sam McCue and Ben Cormier all scored once for Owen Sound.

Attack netminder Corbin Votary saved 8 of 12 shots and Attack netminder Matthew Koprowski saved 26 of 29 shots.

BULLDOGS 5 ICEDOGS 2

NIAGARA – Marek Vanacker scored twice as Brantford Bulldogs defeated Niagara Icedogs.

Florian Xhekaj, Zakary Lavoie and Adrian Rebelo all scored once for Brantford.

Bulldogs goaltender David Egorov saved 28 of 30 shots.

Ryan Roobroeck scored twice for Niagara.

Icedogs netminder Charlie Robertson kicked out 38 of 43 shots.

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 25, 2024.