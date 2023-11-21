One dead, two seriously injured in shooting in Caledon, Ontario

CALEDON, Ont. — A shooting in Caledon, Ont. has left one person dead and sent two others to hospital.

Peel Regional Police say officers were called to a home in the Airport and Mayfield Roads area in Caledon near the border with Brampton around 11:30 p-m Monday night.

Emergency crews say one man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two women were rushed to hospital with life threatening injuries

Few details have been made available about the shooting.

No suspect details have been released.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 21, 2023.