Ontario Provincial Police investigating alleged homicide at long-term care home

IROQUOIS FALLS, Ont. — Police in a northern Ontario town are investigating an alleged homicide at a long-term care home after a 98-year-old resident’s death.

Ontario Provincial Police in Iroquois Falls say they responded to a call for a death at a long-term care home on Wednesday night.

Police say they believe the person died after an interaction between two other tenants of the nursing home.

Investigators did not provide further details on the interaction.

They also did not provide further details on the victim’s identity.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on the case to speak to police.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 22, 2023.