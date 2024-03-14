Police watchdog investigating after crash in Toronto leaves one dead

TORONTO — Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating after a reportedly stolen Mercedes SUV crashed in Toronto’s east end, resulting in a six-car pile-up that left one person dead and another with critical injuries.

The Special Investigations Unit says police attempted to stop a stolen Mercedes SUV early Wednesday morning, with the vehicle failing to stop.

The SUV then hit several other vehicles, with one car ending up flipped over and on fire.

Police say two men were taken to hospital, where one of them died.

The SIU says the man who died was driving the reportedly stolen SUV.

The crash, which took place around 6:30 a.m. at Markham Road and Milner Avenue, resulted in roads being closed as police and fire crews responded.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 13, 2024.

Note to readers: This is a corrected story. An earlier version incorrectly said police pursued the reportedly stolen vehicle.