Toronto police investigating after suspect shot woman in the face with pellet gun

Toronto police are looking for a suspect after a 76-year-old woman was shot in the face several times with a pellet gun in an east-end neighbourhood.

Police say the woman was walking in the area of Hupfield Trail and McLevin Avenue just before noon on Wednesday when the suspect approached her from behind.

They say the suspect passed the woman and then shot her several times in the face with a pellet gun.

Police say the suspect then fled the area.

They say the woman suffered non-life threatening injuries to both her hands and face.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published February 29, 2024.