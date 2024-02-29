Toronto police investigating after suspect shot woman in the face with pellet gun

February 29, 2024 at 15 h 15 min
Reading time: 30 s
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Toronto police investigating after suspect shot woman in the face with pellet gun

Toronto police are looking for a suspect after a 76-year-old woman was shot in the face several times with a pellet gun in an east-end neighbourhood. 

Police say the woman was walking in the area of Hupfield Trail and McLevin Avenue just before noon on Wednesday when the suspect approached her from behind.

They say the suspect passed the woman and then shot her several times in the face with a pellet gun.

Police say the suspect then fled the area.

They say the woman suffered non-life threatening injuries to both her hands and face. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published February 29, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Toronto police investigating fire at deli as possible hate crime
Ontario News

Toronto police investigating fire at deli as possible hate crime

Toronto police say a fire at a business in the city is being investigated as a suspected hate-motivated…

Toronto police investigating exchange at pro-Palestinian protest against Zara in mall
Ontario News

Toronto police investigating exchange at pro-Palestinian protest against Zara in mall

TORONTO — An investigation has been launched into an exchange between a demonstrator and another person…

Police investigating deaths of two young boys in east Toronto as suspicious
Ontario News

Police investigating deaths of two young boys in east Toronto as suspicious

TORONTO — Two young boys were found without vital signs in a northeast Toronto apartment after their…