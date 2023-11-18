Receivers Nic Demski and Rasheed Bailey practice with Winnipeg Blue Bombers

November 17, 2023 at 22 h 52 min
Reading time: 30 s
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Receivers Nic Demski and Rasheed Bailey practice with Winnipeg Blue Bombers

HAMILTON — Receivers Nic Demski and Rasheed Bailey participated in limited practice for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Friday.

The pair missed Winnipeg’s first two practices at Tim Hortons Field ahead of Sunday’s Grey Cup.

Demski has been nursing a sore ankle.

Bailey has had issues with his knee.

Both played in the Blue Bombers’ 24-13 victory over the B.C. Lions in Saturday’s West Division final.

Fellow receiver Dalton Schoen (ankle) and linebacker Adam Bighill (calf) were once again in street clothes for practice.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 17, 2023.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Winnipeg’s Collaros, Toronto’s Kelly lead CFL Divisional All-Stars
Ontario News

Winnipeg’s Collaros, Toronto’s Kelly lead CFL Divisional All-Stars

TORONTO — Winnipeg's Zach Collaros and Toronto's Chad Kelly were named quarterbacks of the CFL's Divisional…

Blue Bombers quiet on status of Dalton Schoen and Adam Bighill ahead of Grey Cup
Ontario News

Blue Bombers quiet on status of Dalton Schoen and Adam Bighill ahead of Grey Cup

HAMILTON — Kenny Lawler stared daggers when asked how he and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers receiving corps…

Bombers running back Oliveira thankful for time he spent with veteran Andrew Harris
Ontario News

Bombers running back Oliveira thankful for time he spent with veteran Andrew Harris

HAMILTON — They were teammates for just one full season, but it was more than long enough for Andrew…