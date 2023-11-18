Receivers Nic Demski and Rasheed Bailey practice with Winnipeg Blue Bombers

HAMILTON — Receivers Nic Demski and Rasheed Bailey participated in limited practice for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Friday.

The pair missed Winnipeg’s first two practices at Tim Hortons Field ahead of Sunday’s Grey Cup.

Demski has been nursing a sore ankle.

Bailey has had issues with his knee.

Both played in the Blue Bombers’ 24-13 victory over the B.C. Lions in Saturday’s West Division final.

Fellow receiver Dalton Schoen (ankle) and linebacker Adam Bighill (calf) were once again in street clothes for practice.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 17, 2023.