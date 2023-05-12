‘Run the Burbs’ joins slate of Canadian shows debuting on CW network

TORONTO — Canada’s next-door neighbours will get a chance to meet the Phams when “Run the Burbs” joins a new slate of Canadian shows making their U.S. debuts on the CW network.

The American television network announced Wednesday it’s adding the comedy to its summer programming lineup alongside four other Canadian scripted and non-scripted TV shows.

“Run the Burbs” follows the Phams, a young Vietnamese-South Asian Canadian family who upend ideas about contemporary family values and life in the suburbs.

The half-hour seriesis led by a stay-at-home dad played by Andrew Phung who also serves as co-creator and executive producer with Scott Townsend. CBC recently announced that Nelu Handa and Jennica Harper would be taking over showrunner duties for the upcomingthird season.

They will replace Anthony Q. Farrell who stepped in for the second season after Shebli Zarghami.

Other Canadian titles announced by CW include the Mark Critch-led comedy “Son of a Critch,” the Nova Scotia-based dramedy “Moonshine,” the comedic crime series “The Spencer Sisters” starring Lea Thompson and the cooking competition show “Great Chocolate Showdown.”

Additionally, the drama “Family Law” will make a second season return to the network since CW acquired the show last October.

Premiere dates and times for each show will be announced at a later date.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 11, 2023.