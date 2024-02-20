SIU investigating after man dies following police shooting in Kitchener

KITCHENER, Ont. — Ontario’s police watchdog says it is investigating the death of a man who was shot by police in Kitchener, Ont. 

The Special Investigations Unit says officers with the Waterloo Regional Police Service were responding to a call for a disturbance at a home on Monday night.

The SIU says the officers were allegedly confronted by a man holding an edged weapon when they got there.

The watchdog says there was an “interaction,” one officer shot his firearm and the man was hit. 

The 31-year-old man was taken to hospital, where he died. 

The SIU is a civilian law enforcement agency that investigates cases where a police officer has been involved in a serious injury, death or sexual assault. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 20, 2024.

