Snowfall affects evening commute in GTA, Hamilton, parts of eastern Ontario

TORONTO — Commuters across the Greater Toronto Area and parts of eastern Ontario had to contend with blowing snow and slippery sidewalks while heading home Friday evening as a blast of wintery weather hit parts of the province.

Environment Canada has placed a region stretching from Hamilton all the way east past Kingston, Ont., under snowfall warnings, saying it was predicting up to 15 centimetres of snow.

The weather agency says the snow is expected to continue into the evening and then is set to taper off from west to east late in the night.

It warns the snowfall could have “significant impact” on the evening commute, making for low visibility and potentially slick roadways.

Environment Canada has said peak snowfall rates of two centimetres per hour are possible.

It says surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.

The agency says people should be ready to adjust their driving with changing road conditions.

It says drivers should turn on their lights and maintain a safe following distance if visibility is reduced while driving.

Other parts of Ontario, including Windsor and London, are under a weather advisory, with between five and 10 centimetres of snow in the forecast.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March. 22, 2024.