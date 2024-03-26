S&P/TSX composite closes lower despite boost to energy and mining stocks

March 25, 2024 — Changed at 16 h 42 min on March 25, 2024
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
S&P/TSX composite closes lower despite boost to energy and mining stocks

TORONTO — Energy and mining stocks got a boost from rising commodity prices Monday but Canada’s main stock index closed down overall to kick off a short trading week.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 41.80 points at 21,942.28.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 162.26 points at 39,313.64. The S&P 500 index was down 15.99 points at 5,218.19, while the Nasdaq composite was down 44.35 points at 16,384.47.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.62 cents US compared with 73.57 cents US on Friday.

The May crude contract was up US$1.32 at US$81.95 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was down two cents at US$1.79 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was up US$16.40 at US$2,176.40 an ounce and the May copper contract was up a penny at US$4.02 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 25, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

Share this article

Suggested articles

S&P/TSX composite down more than 100 points, one day after breaking record
Ontario News

S&P/TSX composite down more than 100 points, one day after breaking record

TORONTO — Canada's main stock index took a breather Friday, closing down more than 100 points a day…

Ontario News

S&P/TSX composite ekes out new record closing high, U.S. markets also set new records

TORONTO — Canada's main stock index rose Thursday to scrape out a new all-time closing high, while…

S&P/TSX composite up Wednesday, U.S. stock markets also rise after rate decision
Ontario News

S&P/TSX composite up Wednesday, U.S. stock markets also rise after rate decision

TORONTO — U.S. markets got a boost from the Federal Reserve's latest interest rate announcement, moving…