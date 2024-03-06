Stellantis to produce electric muscle cars in Windsor. Ont. plant

WINDSOR, Ont. — Stellantis says its electric Dodge Charger will be built at the Windsor, Ont. assembly plant.

The automaker says the EV version marks the arrival of the next generation of Dodge muscle cars.

Stellantis said in November the plant would install new electric battery capability as part of a three-year collective agreement with Unifor.

The union wanted commitments on electric vehicle manufacturing before agreeing to the deal, which is expected to restore a three-shift operation at the Windsor plant.

At the time, the company estimated its investment in the plant at $1.89 billion.

Stellantis’ Windsor plant currently produces both hybrid and gas-powered versions of the Pacifica minivan among other vehicles.

The two-door coupe versions of the electric Charger in mid-year while production for its gas-powered cars is expected to begin next year.

The automaker says its electric vehicles will help Stellantis cut its global carbon footprint by 50 per cent by 2030 and help achieve net carbon zero by 2038.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 5, 2024.