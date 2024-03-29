Sting coach Letang, assistant suspended by OHL for abuse of officials

TORONTO — The Ontario Hockey League has suspended Sarnia Sting head coach Alan Letang three games and assistant coach Micheal Haley two games for conduct demeaning to game officials.

The Sting have also been fined $2,500.

Letang and Haley were both ejected from Sarnia’s 4-2 loss to visiting Saginaw last Friday after receiving game misconducts for abuse of officials within three minutes of each other in the third period.

Letang, who was Canada’s head coach at the 2024 world junior championship, was initially suspended indefinitely by the OHL on Saturday before Sarnia’s season-ending 3-0 win over Flint.

The remaining two games of Letang’s suspension and Haley’s two-game ban will be served at the start of the 2024-25 OHL season.

Sarnia finished this season with a 25-39-4 record and missed the playoffs. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 28, 2024.

