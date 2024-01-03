Stock markets weak on first trading day of year, but investors still hopeful for 2024

January 2, 2024 — Changed at 16 h 42 min on January 2, 2024
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Stock markets weak on first trading day of year, but investors still hopeful for 2024

TORONTO — The new year began with a whimper on its first trading day, but many investors remain hopeful that 2024 will bring modest gains for stock markets as well as the beginning of interest rate relief.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 86.30 points at 20,872.14.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 25.50 points at 37,715.04. The S&P 500 index was down 27 points at 4,742.83, while the Nasdaq composite was down 245.41 points at 14,765.94.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.10 cents US compared with 75.61 cents US on Friday.

The February crude oil contract was down US$1.27 at US$70.38 per barrel and the February natural gas contract was up five cents at US$2.57 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was up US$1.60 at US$2,073.40 an ounce and the March copper contract was down one cent at US$3.88 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 2, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD) 

Share this article

Suggested articles

S&P/TSX composite up more than 200 points Tuesday, U.S. stock markets also climb
Ontario News

S&P/TSX composite up more than 200 points Tuesday, U.S. stock markets also climb

TORONTO — Canada's main stock index rose by more than 200 points on Tuesday as gains in base metal…

Energy stocks help S&P/TSX composite rise almost 100 points, U.S. markets move higher
Ontario News

Energy stocks help S&P/TSX composite rise almost 100 points, U.S. markets move higher

TORONTO — Strength in energy stocks helped Canada's main stock index gain almost 100 points Monday,…

S&P/TSX composite gains almost 150 points, U.S. stock markets also higher
Ontario News

S&P/TSX composite gains almost 150 points, U.S. stock markets also higher

TORONTO — Base metal and battery metal stocks led a broad-based rally on the TSX Thursday, as Canada's…