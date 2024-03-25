Sun Life Financial names Timothy Deacon as new chief financial officer

TORONTO — Sun Life Financial Inc. has named Timothy Deacon as its new chief financial officer, effective April 8.

Deacon joins the insurer from the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board where he held the same role.

He succeeds Manjit Singh, who is now president of Sun Life Asia.

Singh is expected to continue in his role as president of Sun Life Asia and CFO until Deacon is in place.

Sun Life says Deacon brings over 20 years of experience in insurance, wealth and asset management, investments and capital markets.

The insurer says he will have responsibility for its finance organization including finance, tax, capital management, investor relations and strategic financial initiatives.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 25, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:SLF)