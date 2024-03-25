Sun Life Financial names Timothy Deacon as new chief financial officer

March 25, 2024 at 15 h 30 min
Reading time: 30 s
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Sun Life Financial names Timothy Deacon as new chief financial officer

TORONTO — Sun Life Financial Inc. has named Timothy Deacon as its new chief financial officer, effective April 8.

Deacon joins the insurer from the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board where he held the same role.

He succeeds Manjit Singh, who is now president of Sun Life Asia.

Singh is expected to continue in his role as president of Sun Life Asia and CFO until Deacon is in place.

Sun Life says Deacon brings over 20 years of experience in insurance, wealth and asset management, investments and capital markets.

The insurer says he will have responsibility for its finance organization including finance, tax, capital management, investor relations and strategic financial initiatives.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 25, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:SLF)

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Depleted Toronto Raptors sign guard Kobi Simmons to 10-day contract
Ontario News

Depleted Toronto Raptors sign guard Kobi Simmons to 10-day contract

TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed guard Kobi Simmons to a 10-day contract. The six-foot-five,…

Former Toronto mayor John Tory to rejoin Rogers Communications board of directors
Ontario News

Former Toronto mayor John Tory to rejoin Rogers Communications board of directors

TORONTO — Former Toronto mayor John Tory is set to rejoin the board of directors at Rogers Communications…