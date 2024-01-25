Teen charged in Toronto stabbing initially believed to involve a machete

TORONTO — A teenage boy is facing multiple charges in a stabbing in north Toronto that police originally said involved a machete.

Police say they were called to the area near Bathurst Street and Finch Avenue around 3:40 p.m. Monday on reports of a person with a knife.

They say the victim was standing in a parking lot with friends when the suspect started running towards him.

Police say the victim tried to run away but fell to the ground, and the suspect stabbed him several times.

Investigators say the victim’s injuries are serious but not life-threatening.

The suspect ran away but has since been arrested and charged with aggravated assault, two counts of assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon and disguise with intent to commit an indictable offence.

On Monday, police initially said they were responding to reports of a person carrying a machete and wearing a white “horror movie” ski mask.

A later description did not mention a mask, but said the suspect was reportedly carrying a machete and wearing all black clothing with white gloves and a white backpack.

