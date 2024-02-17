Teen girl charged, second suspect sought in stabbing at Toronto subway station

The Canadian Press
TORONTO, Ohio — A 14-year-old girl has been charged in a stabbing at a Toronto subway station and police say they are seeking a second suspect.

Police say the stabbing took place at Wilson station during the Thursday afternoon commute.

They say a 52-year-old man was getting off the train and had a confrontation with two people on the platform.

Investigators say the man was assaulted and stabbed.

Police say the teen girl was arrested at the scene and charged with assault, assault with a weapon, aggravated assault, and failing to comply with an undertaking.

Police are seeking a male suspect.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 16, 2024.

