Three dead after car crash in rural southern Ontario

March 15, 2024 at 4 h 03 min
The Canadian Press
HOWICK TOWNSHIP, ONT. — Three people are dead in southern Ontario after a crash between a car and a pickup truck.

Ontario Provincial Police say the crash took place Thursday afternoon in the Township of Howick, northwest of Kitchener.

Police say two people were pronounced dead at the scene while a third person died in hospital.

O-P-P say the drivers and passenger were all residents of Huron County.

It was the second deadly crash in as many days in the county.

O-P-P say a 58-year-old driver died Wednesday morning after a crash between a passenger vehicle and a semi truck in the Municipality of Bluewater.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 15, 2024.

