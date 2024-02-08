Three people found dead in Ontario home a case of intimate partner violence: police

February 8, 2024 at 16 h 34 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Three people found dead in Ontario home a case of intimate partner violence: police

RICHMOND HILL, Ont. — Police say the deaths of two adults and a baby in a Richmond Hill, Ont., home last week appear to be a case of intimate partner violence. 

York Regional Police say they found a 41-year-old man, a 36-year-old woman and a five-month old baby dead in a home on Feb. 1 after responding to a call for a welfare check.

They say investigators believe what happened is a case of intimate partner violence

They say relatives of those who died have requested that the identities of the trio not be released. 

Police say autopsies have been completed but they will not be releasing the cause of the deaths at this time.

They are urging any witnesses who have not spoken to investigators yet to come forward.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 8, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Two dead, three injured after house fire on Weenusk First Nation in northern Ontario
Ontario News

Two dead, three injured after house fire on Weenusk First Nation in northern Ontario

PEAWANUCK, Ont. — The leader of an organization representing 49 First Nations says he is mourning after…

Bonnie Crombie declared new Ontario Liberal leader after three rounds of voting
Ontario News

Bonnie Crombie declared new Ontario Liberal leader after three rounds of voting

TORONTO — Ontario Liberals have selected Bonnie Crombie, a three-term big city mayor and former MP…

Ontario expands program to train long-term care staff
Ontario News

Ontario expands program to train long-term care staff

STRATFORD, ONTARIO — Ontario is extending a program that helps long-term care homes provide clinical placements for nursing and personal…