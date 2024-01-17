Toronto Argonauts re-sign Canadian receiver Richie Sindani

January 17, 2024 at 15 h 59 min
Reading time: 30 s
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Toronto Argonauts re-sign Canadian receiver Richie Sindani

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts re-signed Canadian receiver Richie Sindani to a contract extension Wednesday.

Sindani was slated to become a CFL free agent next month.

Sindani, 28, joined the Argos last October and appeared in three games, registering eight catches for 90 yards. The six-foot-two, 220-pound Regina native began the season with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, appearing in 12 games before signing with Toronto.

The Calgary Stampeders selected Sindani in the eighth round, No. 70 overall, of the 2017 CFL draft out of the University of Calgary.

Sindani has appeared in 75 career CFL regular-season games, registering 112 catches for 1,166 yards and three TDs. He won a Grey Cup in 2018 with Calgary.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 17, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Canadian offensive lineman Ryan Hunter flourishing with Toronto Argonauts
Ontario News

Canadian offensive lineman Ryan Hunter flourishing with Toronto Argonauts

TORONTO — It's been a seamless transition for Ryan Hunter. The 28-year-old North Bay, Ont., native…

Toronto Argonauts sign Canadians Ungerer, Hagerty to contract extensions
Ontario News

Toronto Argonauts sign Canadians Ungerer, Hagerty to contract extensions

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts signed receiver David Ungerer II and defensive back Josh Hagerty to…

Edmonton Elks land receiver Gittens from Argonauts for defensive lineman Ceresna
Ontario News

Edmonton Elks land receiver Gittens from Argonauts for defensive lineman Ceresna

TORONTO — The Edmonton Elks obtained another target for new quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson. Edmonton…