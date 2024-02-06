Canadian kicker Lirim Hajrullahu returns to the Toronto Argonauts

TORONTO — Lirim Hajrullahu is back in the CFL.

The veteran Canadian kicker signed with the Toronto Argonauts on Monday. The Argos also re-signed Canadian receiver Dejon Brissette to a contract extension as he was eligible to become a free agent Feb. 13.

Hajrullahu, 33, spent three seasons (2020-22) in the NFL with the Los Angeles Rams, Carolina Panthers, Washington Commanders and Dallas Cowboys, making four of the five field goals he tried as well as all eight converts in four regular-season NFL appearances.

This will mark Hajrullahu’s second stint with Toronto, last playing with the Argos in 2016-17. The five-foot-11, 215-pound kicker began his CFL career with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (2014-15) and also spent time with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (2018-19).

Hajrullahu has made 239-of-287 field-goal tries during his CFL career (83.3 per cent) and 135-of-144 converts (93.8 per cent). He also boasts a 44-yard punting average over 72 regular-season games.

He has kicked the second-most 50-yard field goals in a CFL campaign (seven in 2018) and stands seventh all-time in field goal percentage.

Brissett, 27, of Mississauga, Ont., recorded career highs last season with 38 catches, 594 yards receiving and five TDs in 18 regular-season contests in 2023. He also had 11 special-teams tackles.

Toronto selected the six-foot-one, 195-pound Brissett in the first round, second overall, in the 2020 CL draft.

The Argos also confirmed the release of veteran American kicker Boris Bede, who was slated to become a free agent Feb. 13.

Redblacks re-sign veterans Hardy, Webb while releasing Canadian Behar

OTTAWA — The Ottawa Redblacks re-signed receiver Justin Hardy and defensive back Damon Webb to one-year deals Monday.

Both American players were eligible to become a CFL free agent Feb. 13. The Redblacks also released Canadian receiver Nate Behar.

Hardy had 85 catches for 1,009 yards and three TDs last season, his second with Ottawa. The five-foot-10, 192-pound receiver had 44 receptions for 416 yards in seven regular-season contests with the Redblacks in 2022.

Hardy joined the Redblacks after spending five seasons with the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons (2015-19). He appeared in 73 career games, recording 95 catches for 946 yards and nine touchdowns.

Webb had 64 tackles, a sack and three interceptions in 16 regular-season games in 2023. The five-foot-11, 195-pound Detroit native enters his second season with Ottawa and fourth in the CFL, having started his tenure in Canada with the Saskatchewan Roughriders (2021-22).

Webb has appeared in 37 career regular-season CFL games, registering 133 tackles, one sack, and five interceptions.

Behar, of London, Ont., spent the last four seasons with the Redblacks, registering 39 catches for 334 yards and a touchdown in 12 regular-season games in 2023.

Behar was selected in the first round, No. 5 overall, by Edmonton in the 2017 CFL draft and spent two seasons with the Elks.

Hamilton Tiger-Cats re-signed Canadian kicker Liegghio, global punter Vedvik

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats signed Canadian kicker Marc Liegghio and Norwegian punter Kaare Vedvik to contract extensions Monday.

Both players were eligible to become free agents next week.

Liegghio, 26, made 41-of-47 field goals (87.2 per cent) and 27-of-32 converts (84.4 per cent) last season, his first with Hamilton. The former Western Mustang began his CFL career with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (2021-22) and has made 78-of-94 career field goals in the CFL (83 per cent) with a long of 55 yards.

Vedvik, 29, joined the Ticats in August, 2023 after being traded by the Saskatchewan Roughriders. The six-foot-three, 210-pound native of Stavanger, Norway, punted 50 times, averaging 44.2 yards with a long of 62 yards.

Montreal Alouettes sign twin American defensive linemen out of Notre Dame

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes are keeping it in the family.

The CFL club signed American twin brothers Justin and Jayson Ademilola to two-year deals. Not only are the Ademilola brothers both defensive linemen, they also played collegiately at Notre Dame.

Justin Ademilola is a six-foot-one, 248-pound defensive end who registered 8.5 sacks, 74 tackles (9.5 for loss), three fumble recoveries and a forced fumble his final two seasons at Notre Dame, He received a minicamp invite last year from the Green Bay Packers.

Jayson Ademilola, a six-foot-three, 290-pound defensive tackle, appeared in 52 games at Notre Dame, recording 135 tackles (63 solo). He spent time last season with the Jacksonville Jaguars and was drafted by the XFL’s Houston Roughnecks.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 5, 2024.