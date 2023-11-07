Toronto exercises Chad Green’s options for 2024 and ’25, guaranteeing $21 million

The Associated Press
TORONTO (AP) — The Blue Jays exercised a club option on reliever Chad Green on Monday that guarantees the right-hander $21 million for 2024 and 2025.

The 32-year-old returned Sept. 1 following Tommy John surgery while with the New York Yankees on June 1, 2022, and went 3-0 with a 5.25 ERA in 12 games. He struck out 16 and walked four in 12 innings.

Green pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings in the Blue Jays’ loss to Minnesota in the Wild Card Series opener.

After earning $2.25 million this year, Green gets $10.5 million in each of the next two seasons and can earn $1 million annually in performance bonuses: $500,000 each for 60 and 65 games pitched.

Since making his debut in 2016, Green is 36-22 with a 3.23 ERA and 11 saves in 284 games.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

