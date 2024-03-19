Toronto man arrested after victim was sexually assaulted while jogging

The Toronto Police Service says they have arrested a suspect in a sexual assault investigation.

Police responded to a call for a sexual assault in the city’s westside on Thursday, March 14.

They say the attack occurred sometime between 6 a.m. and 6:15 a.m. local time and the victim was grabbed from behind while jogging on a pathway in the Sterling Road and Dundas Street West area.

Tibor Berki, 32, of Toronto, has been charged with sexual assault and breach of probation.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

Police believe there may be more victims.

This report by The Canadian Press was first publishedMarch 19th, 2024.