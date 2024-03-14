Toronto Maple Leafs sign forward McMann to 2-year contract extension

The Associated Press

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed center Bobby McMann to a two-year contract extension with an average annual value of $1.35 million, the team announced Wednesday.

McMann was set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer.

He has 10 goals and eight assists for 18 points in 40 games this season.

McMann, 27, went undrafted after a four-year career at Colgate that ended in 2019-20.

The 6-foot-2, 210-pound forward joined the Maple Leafs organization as a free agent in April 2020. He had 49 goals and 22 assists for 71 points in 118 career American Hockey League games with the Maple Leafs’ affiliate.

McMann played 10 NHL games last season with one assist.

