Toronto Maple Leafs sign forward McMann to two-year contract extension

TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed centre Bobby McMann to a two-year contract extension.

The average annual value of the contract is US$1.35 million. McMann was set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer.

He has 18 points (10 goals, eight assists) in 40 games this season.

McMann, 27, went undrafted after his four-year career at Colgate University concluded in 2019-20.

The six-foot-two, 210-pound forward originally joined the Maple Leafs organization as a free agent on April 2, 2020. He had 71 points (49 goals, 22 assists) in 118 career American Hockey League games with the Leafs’ affiliate, the Toronto Marlies.

McMann played his first 10 NHL games in 2022-23, with one assist in that span for the Leafs.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 13, 2024.