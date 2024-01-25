Toronto Pearson airport says normal operations have resumed after foggy conditions

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Toronto Pearson International Airport says normal operations have resumed after flights were temporarily grounded on Wednesday due to dense fog in the area.

However, the airport says in a social media post that it may take some time for delayed flights to catch up, as the forecast calls for more rain and fog in the area and at other airports.

The airport had said earlier that on foggy days, Nav Canada regularly assesses visibility and adjusts hourly flight arrival rates to maintain safe operations.

Several domestic and international flights departing from Pearson and arriving at the airport were listed as delayed on the airport’s website earlier on Wednesday.

Environment Canada says that although many areas of Toronto are reporting improved conditions due to rain passing through, visibility was expected to deteriorate again on Wednesday night and could be suddenly reduced to near zero.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 24, 2024.