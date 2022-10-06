Toronto police ask public for help identifying suspect after fatal park stabbing

October 6, 2022 at 13 h 18 min
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect after a fatal stabbing in a downtown Toronto park.

Toronto police say a man was stabbed at the Allan Gardens botanical garden just after 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

They say a group of people were in the park when a male walked up to them and stabbed a man.

The man, identified as 46-year-old Kassa Tesfaye of Toronto, died in hospital.

Police say they have no information on the suspect or motive.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 6, 2022.

