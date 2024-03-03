Toronto police charge officer with assault and unlawful confinement

March 2, 2024 at 21 h 06 min
The Canadian Press
Toronto police charge officer with assault and unlawful confinement

TORONTO — The Toronto Police Service says one of its officers has been charged with assault and unlawful confinement.

Const. Mustafa Safari was arrested Saturday following an alleged incident in late November.

Police allege he and a woman got into an argument during the incident. He is accused of assaulting the woman and forcibly confining her.

The 52-year-old officer was last assigned to 32 Division.

Police say he has 17 years of service and is suspended with pay as per the Police Services Act.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 2, 2024.

