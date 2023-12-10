Toronto police investigating shooting that killed 36-year-old man

December 10, 2023 — Changed at 13 h 40 min on December 10, 2023
The Canadian Press
Toronto police say they are investigating a homicide after a man died of gunshot wounds.

Police say officers responded to a call for a shooting in the Wilson Avenue and Oakland Avenue area on Saturday morning.

They say 36-year-old Roberto Lowndes was found unresponsive on the road, with gunshot wounds.

Officers say he was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say Lowndes was a resident of Kleinburg, Ont., about 40 kilometres north of Toronto.

They are looking for the shooter and asking people with any information about the case to contact police.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 10, 2023.

