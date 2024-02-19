Toronto police still determining whether two shootings at bus stop are random

TORONTO — Police officers stepped up their presence in a northwest Toronto neighbourhood on Sunday as they tried to determine whether two people shot less than a day apart while waiting for buses at the same intersection were attacked at random.

Insp. Peter Wehby said the troubling prospect could not immediately be dismissed despite the fact the two weekend shootings — which left one man dead and a 16-year-old in hospital in critical condition — bear traits police typically associate with gang-related activity.

“I can’t say that it’s not random at this point, but what I can tell you is that we’re investigating why these particular individuals were shot,” Wehby told a Sunday afternoon news conference at Toronto Police Headquarters.

“… It’s not a normal thing to just shoot somebody who’s standing at a bus stop, so this is hallmarks of gang activity. But I’m not going to…confirm it’s gang activity. We are investigating to see if that is actually what it is or if this is something we need to be more concerned about with respect to community relations.”

The police investigation began around 6 p.m. on Friday when a 16-year-old boy was waiting alone for a bus at the intersection of Jane Street and Driftwood Avenue in the city’s northwest corner.

Police allege the teen was shot in the face, and Wehby said he was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and remains in critical condition.

At around 3 p.m. the next day, police were called to the same intersection for word that another person was shot while waiting alone for a bus. Speaking to reporters on Saturday night, Insp. Jeff Bangild said the man was shot three times, including twice in the stomach.

Wehby said Sunday the man was pronounced dead in hospital, but declined to provide his identity as the family has not yet been notified.

Police have made no arrests and are still trying to determine how many suspects may be involved, but Wehby said investigators have located a stolen black Acura RDX believed to be linked to both shootings.

He said police have ramped up patrols in the community in light of the ongoing safety risk, noting he recognizes this may be an anxious time for some residents.

“We understand what they’re going through,” Wehby said of community members. “And we’re doing all we can to keep them safe.”

Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw issued a post later on X, formerly Twitter, saying investigators had set up a command post in the neighbourhood.

We are committed to supporting the community,” he said as he urged members of the public to report any suspicious activity.

Wehby also asked residents to come forward with any information they may have to help advance the ongoing investigation.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 18, 2024.