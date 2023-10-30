Toronto Public Library website, some services affected by cybersecurity ‘incident’

October 30, 2023 at 17 h 19 min
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — The Toronto Public Library says it is dealing with a cybersecurity incident that’s affecting its website and some in-branch services. 

The library says the issue was detected on Saturday and that its website, digital collections and museum and arts passes cannot be accessed. 

A statement posted online also says that public computers and printing services at library branches are also unavailable.

The library says branches remain open as scheduled, and Wi-Fi is still available in them. 

It says that, as of now, there is no evidence that personal information of its staff or customers has been compromised.

The library says it’s working with third-party cybersecurity experts to resolve the situation, but expects that it may take several days before all systems are fully restored.    

