Two dead following early morning highway crash in Mississauga

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Ontario Provincial Police say two people are dead following a crash involving an SUV and a transport truck on the Queen Elizabeth Way highway in Mississauga, Ont.

The force says Mississauga OPP were called to the collision just after 4 a.m. today.

They say the transport truck struck the SUV as it was merging onto the highway.

The SUV’s female driver and male passenger were pronounced dead at the scene, while the truck driver was not injured.

The QEW is closed eastbound as police continue to investigate.

Police say there are heavy delays in the area and the highway is expected to remain closed until about noon.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 26, 2022.

———

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Meta and Canadian Press News Fellowship.