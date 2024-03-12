Two dead, two injured following house fire in Mississauga

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Two people are dead and two more are injured following a house fire in Mississauga, Ont., on Tuesday morning.

Peel Regional Paramedic Services said they responded to the scene on Bromsgrove Road near Winston Churchill Boulevard around 3:15 a.m.

Paramedics took two patients whose vital signs were absent to hospital, where one was pronounced dead. Police later said another person died in hospital due to injuries sustained in the fire.

A third patient was taken to hospital in serious, life-threatening condition, while a fourth sustained minor injuries, paramedics said.

They said the patients included two men and two women. A paramedic was also taken to hospital to be assessed for smoke inhalation.

Jim Gillespie, an investigator with the Ontario fire marshal’s office, said the fire doesn’t appear suspicious, but that won’t be confirmed until the investigation is complete.

While it may look like the fire started in several different spots, Gillespie said he believes it started in one area and the rest of the damage is due to the fire’s spread.

He said investigators have also not found any evidence of working smoke alarms so far.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 12, 2024.