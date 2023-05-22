Two dead, one person in life-threatening condition after Pembroke homicide: OPP

The Canadian Press
PEMBROKE, Ont. — Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a suspected double homicide in Pembroke early this morning that left a third person with life-threatening injuries. 

Police say officers were called to a home on Mackay Street shortly before 3 a.m., where they found two people with life-threatening injuries.

Both were taken to hospital, where one was pronounced dead and the other remains as of this afternoon.

Officers found a third person dead near the scene shortly afterward.

Police believe the victims were targeted and are asking the public to report any suspicious activity in the area, while being mindful of their own personal safety.

The investigation remains in its early stages and local residents should expect to see a large police presence.

