Veteran quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell takes pay cut to remain with Tiger-Cats

January 5, 2024 — Changed at 14 h 42 min on January 5, 2024
The Canadian Press
HAMILTON — Bo Levi Mitchell is taking less to remain with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

The Ticats announced Friday that Mitchell has restructured his CFL contract that will keep him with the franchise for the next two seasons.

“We believe a healthy Bo Levi Mitchell can still play at a championship level and help us compete for Grey Cups,” Orlondo Steinauer, Hamilton’s president of football operations, said in a statement. “As we continue to shape our roster, we feel Bo is a key piece of our football team going forward.”

Mitchell, 33, signed a three-year, $1.62-million deal with Hamilton before the 2023 season. He was reportedly slated to earn $540,000 in 2024 and receive a significant six-figure roster bonus Jan. 15.

But the two-time CFL MVP battled injuries last season that limited him to just six regular-season starts. When Hamilton faced Montreal in the East Division semifinal, veteran Matt Shiltz got the start, with a healthy Mitchell getting into the contest — which the Alouettes won 27-12 — late in the fourth quarter.

Mitchell, twice a Grey Cup champion with Calgary (2014, ’18) finished his first season with Hamilton completing 78-of-132 passes (59.1 per cent) for 1,032 yards with six touchdowns and 10 interceptions while posting a 2-4 record.

Under terms of his new deal, Mitchell will reportedly earn $225,000 this season — including a $50,000 signing bonus. Mitchell could make up to an additional $110,000 in incentives.

Mitchell’s restructuring leaves Hamilton with two quarterbacks under contract. American Taylor Powell started nine games last season as a CFL rookie.

Shiltz and fellow American Kai Locksley are both slated to become free agents next month.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 5, 2024.

