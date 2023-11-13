Waterloo Region police make arrest, lay charge in alleged Christmas market fraud

KITCHENER, Ont. — Police in Waterloo Region have arrested and charged a woman after vendors at an upcoming Christmas Market made multiple reports of fraud.

Police say that between Oct. 27 and Nov. 10, they received 55 reports of fraud from vendors in the “It’s a Christmas Market” event, which was planned for this past weekend.

Waterloo regional police also say they received fraud reports from vendors at a second event – called “Christmas Shopalooza – Groovin’ Bytes” – that was scheduled for Nov. 19.

Police say they arrested a 52-year-old woman from Cambridge, Ont., on Sunday and charged her with fraud over $5,000.

She is set to appear in court on Dec. 20.

Police believe there may be other alleged victims and are asking them to come forward.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 13, 2023.