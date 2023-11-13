Waterloo Region police make arrest, lay charge in alleged Christmas market fraud

November 13, 2023 at 17 h 29 min
Reading time: 30 s
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Waterloo Region police make arrest, lay charge in alleged Christmas market fraud

KITCHENER, Ont. — Police in Waterloo Region have arrested and charged a woman after vendors at an upcoming Christmas Market made multiple reports of fraud. 

Police say that between Oct. 27 and Nov. 10, they received 55 reports of fraud from vendors in the “It’s a Christmas Market” event, which was planned for this past weekend. 

Waterloo regional police also say they received fraud reports from vendors at a second event – called “Christmas Shopalooza – Groovin’ Bytes” – that was scheduled for Nov. 19. 

Police say they arrested a  52-year-old woman from Cambridge, Ont., on Sunday and charged her with fraud over $5,000. 

She is set to appear in court on Dec. 20. 

Police believe there may be other alleged victims and are asking them to come forward. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 13, 2023.

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Toronto Arrows re-sign hard-running New Zealand prop Lolani Faleiva
Ontario News

Toronto Arrows re-sign hard-running New Zealand prop Lolani Faleiva

TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows have re-signed hard-running New Zealand prop Lolani Faleiva. The 24-year-old…

Sustainable funds see net outflows in Q3 for first time since 2020: Morningstar
Ontario News

Sustainable funds see net outflows in Q3 for first time since 2020: Morningstar

TORONTO — Morningstar Inc. says sustainable investment funds saw $22.4 million in net outflows last…