Woman charged with second-degree murder in death of 3-year-old boy: Toronto police

December 9, 2023 — Changed at 12 h 40 min on December 9, 2023
Reading time: 30 s
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Woman charged with second-degree murder in death of 3-year-old boy: Toronto police

Toronto police say a 22-year-old woman has been charged with second-degree murder of a three-year-old boy.

Police say they received a medical call from a residence in the Dawes Road and Chapman Avenue area on Dec. 3.

The boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the woman, who is not related to the boy, was caring for the child and took him to the Yonge Street and Bloor Avenue area a day before he was found dead.

Officers allege the woman assaulted the boy in a washroom at that location before heading back to her residence.

She contacted police the following day and appeared in court on Thursday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 9, 2023.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Youth charged with second-degree murder in stabbing death of young man in Toronto
Ontario News

Youth charged with second-degree murder in stabbing death of young man in Toronto

A young person has been arrested and charged in the fatal stabbing of a 23-year-old man near a transit…

Ontario reviewing supervised consumption sites after Toronto shooting death
Ontario News

Ontario reviewing supervised consumption sites after Toronto shooting death

TORONTO — Ontario has launched a "critical incident review" of the province's supervised consumption…

Community worker among new arrests in death of Toronto woman killed by stray bullet
Ontario News

Community worker among new arrests in death of Toronto woman killed by stray bullet

TORONTO — Two more people are facing charges in the case of a woman who was killed by a stray bullet…