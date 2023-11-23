Youth charged with second-degree murder after international student’s death

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Police in Peel Region say a youth has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of an international student working as a food delivery driver this summer.

Investigators say Gurvinder Nath, a 24-year-old international student who lived in Brampton, Ont., was working on July 9 when he was allegedly lured and confronted by unknown suspects.

They say Nath had just arrived at a Mississauga, Ont., address at around 2:10 a.m. to drop off food when the suspects tried to take his car and a physical altercation erupted.

The suspects fled the area in Nath’s car, leaving him on the side of the road with life-threatening injuries.

Nath died in hospital about five days later.

Police say the youth who has been charged cannot be identified due to the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 23, 2023.