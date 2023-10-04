Agape Centre Charity Golf Tournament 

The Agape Centre held a charity golf tournament at Summerheights Golf Club on Thursday, September 30.

72 golfers hit the links on a spectacular sunny autumn day to help the non-profit organization raise donations for our community that is struggling in poverty.

This was Agape’s first tournament since 2020 and in that time the increase in demand for their services has nearly tripled. The food bank sees 80-90 families per day, while the soup kitchen often feeds more than 100 and with the cost of living rapidly increasing the shelves of the food bank are steadily decreasing.

Donations of both non-perishable food items and funds to purchase grocery items in bulk are critical at this time.