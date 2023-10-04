Agape Centre Charity Golf Tournament 

October 4, 2023 — Changed at 11 h 05 min on October 2, 2023
Reading time: 30 s
Paula Labonté
Comment count:
Agape Centre Charity Golf Tournament 
Pictured left to right, Patrick Menard, Yannick Rochon, Marc Villeneuve and Shayne Sloan from tournament sponsor Menard & Robertson. (Photo : Paula Labonte)

The Agape Centre held a charity golf tournament at Summerheights Golf Club on Thursday, September 30.

72 golfers hit the links on a spectacular sunny autumn day to help the non-profit organization raise donations for our community that is struggling in poverty.

This was Agape’s first tournament since 2020 and in that time the increase in demand for their services has nearly tripled. The food bank sees 80-90 families per day, while the soup kitchen often feeds more than 100 and with the cost of living rapidly increasing the shelves of the food bank are steadily decreasing.

Donations of both non-perishable food items and funds to purchase grocery items in bulk are critical at this time.

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Unbeaten start to season for Jr. C Lions
Sports

Unbeaten start to season for Jr. C Lions

MORRISBURG – The Morrisburg Jr. C Lions’ 2023-24 season skated off to a positive start with a pair of wins to land the team in second place in the league after their opening…

Get Ready to Have Fun at Hockey Night in Winchester
Regional News

Get Ready to Have Fun at Hockey Night in Winchester

Lots to Do at NHL Alumni Hockey Game on October 14th The WDMH Foundation’s first-ever NHL Alumni Hockey Game is gearing up to…