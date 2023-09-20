OHL returns to Civic Complex for exhibition game

The Ontario Hockey League will return to the Cornwall Civic Complex on Saturday, September 23rd for an exhibition game between two eastern Ontario rivals.

Local hockey fans will have a chance to watch the Kingston Frontenacs take on the Ottawa 67’s. Puck drop is set for 2pm.

The pre-season OHL games have become a bit of a tradition in Cornwall in recent years and they have been well-received by hockey fans.

“We’re excited to once again welcome the OHL to Cornwall and to offer a great hockey experience to residents and visitors,” said Lorne Taillon, Supervisor, Recreation and Programming.

Tickets to the game are only $14 each or $46 for a 4-pack of tickets.

“It’s a great value to see some terrific hockey right here at home,” Taillon added.

The OHL game is just one of several special events that are coming up at the Cornwall Civic Complex. On Friday, September 29th, the venue will host The Wiggles – Ready, Steady, Wiggles Tour and that will be followed by The Price Is Right Live! Show on Tuesday, October 10th.

Ticket Information

Tickets can be purchased in advance in person at the City of Cornwall Box Office at either the Aquatic Centre (100 Water Street East) or Benson Centre (800 Seventh Street West) or by calling 613-938-9400.

Tickets can also be purchased online at www.TicketPro.ca (please note an additional service fee applies for online purchases).