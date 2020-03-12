The transformation of MacDonell House

ALEXANDRIA, Ontario – On March 6, 2020 the Glengarry County Archives received official support from the Ontario Trillium Foundation (OTF) for renovations.

“I am proud that OTF continues to support projects such as Glengarry’s, which will improve accessibility at Glengarry County Archives’ new home. This initiative ensures everyone has access to Glengarry County Archives, which enriches people’s lives through arts, culture and heritage,” said Jim McDonell.

The Glengarry Country Archives was established in 2013 as an agency from both North and South Glengarry Townships.

In 2019, the North and South Glengarry Township purchased a building located at 28 Kenyon St. E. in Alexandria. It is Alexandria’s oldest building and among the oldest built in the history in all of Glengarry. This building is referred to as “Macdonell House.”

The house was built in the late 1830s by Colonel Angus Macdonell. In the late 1970s it was altered to be used as the Knights of Columbus Hall.

Macdonell House is undergoing structural upgrades to the address floor load and fire separation issues. With the grant of $32,400 from the OTF a ramp will be installed at the primary entrance and a washroom will be modified to ensure access to everyone.