Panthers win close game at Bishop’s Cup

CORNWALL, Ontario – The 14th annual Bishop’s Cup was a nail bitter this year with the Holy Trinity Falcons and the St. Joe’s Panthers keeping it close throughout the game.

Taking place on Wednesday, March 11 this was the ninth straight victory for St. Joe’s.

With a little over four minutes left in the third period, with the game tied 3-3, Kale Lauzon scored his second goal at 4:17.

The final score for the game was 5-3, with Ewen McMaster, Alex Slykhuis, and Ben Houle scoring for St. Joe’s and Braxton D’Alessio, Avery McQuaig, and Connor Hum scoring for Holy Trinity.

Kale Lauzon was the MVP for the Panthers, with Falcons goalie Stephane Simard selected as MVP for his team.

Ben Houle was named the Dairy Queen Hard Worker of the game.

High numbers of students from both schools were on hand to watch the action.

The record of the Bishop’s Cup now stands at 12-2 in favour of St. Joe’s.