Statement to our readers on COVID-19

Dear Readers,

As the COVID-19 continues to evolve, we would like to let our valued readers, clients and followers know that the Seaway News is currently still open for business with reduced reception hours , only 9 a.m. -12 noon, Monday to Friday. We will continue to provide up to date news and events in our newspaper and online, just as we have done weekly for the past 35 years. If you do not feel comfortable coming into our office then you can email us at info@cornwallseawaynews.media or you can call us at 613-933-0014 x 7258. The next few weeks may be a challenge for some of us, but let’s use this time to reconnect and take the time to appreciate what/who we have in our lives right now. Focus on the positive! Stay safe and healthy everyone.

Rick Shaver,

General Manager

Cornwall Seaway News