Statement to our readers on COVID-19

March 16, 2020 — Changed at 14 h 54 min on March 16, 2020
Reading time: 1 min
Image of Nick Seebruch
By Nick Seebruch
Statement to our readers on COVID-19

Dear Readers,

As the COVID-19 continues to evolve, we would like to let our valued readers, clients and followers know that the Seaway News is currently still open for business with reduced reception hours , only 9 a.m. -12 noon, Monday to Friday. We will continue to provide up to date news and events in our newspaper and online, just as we have done weekly for the past 35 years. If you do not feel comfortable coming into our office then you can email us at info@cornwallseawaynews.media or you can call us at 613-933-0014 x 7258. The next few weeks may be a challenge for some of us, but let’s use this time to reconnect and take the time to appreciate what/who we have in our lives right now. Focus on the positive! Stay safe and healthy everyone.

Rick Shaver,
General Manager
Cornwall Seaway News

Share this article

Suggested articles

Supporting small business during COVID-19
Business

Supporting small business during COVID-19

CORNWALL, Ontario - A member of the Cornwall community has started an initiative to support local businesses in Cornwall and the surrounding…

COVID-19 case at St. Lawrence College Cornwall Campus
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case at St. Lawrence College Cornwall Campus

CORNWALL, Ontario - In an email to staff and students on Sunday, March 15, St. Lawrence College President and CEO Glenn Vollebregt…

EOHU: No COVID-19 cases in region so far
COVID-19 News

EOHU: No COVID-19 cases in region so far

UPDATE: Saturday, March 14, the first case of COVID-19 was identified in Alexandria, Ontario. Reach full details here. CORNWALL, Ontario - In a statement from the Eastern…